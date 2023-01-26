Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,248 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $215.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.71 and a 200-day moving average of $207.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $243.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

