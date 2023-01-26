Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 150,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $762,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 51,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

EFA stock opened at $71.83 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

