Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $746,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 81.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

Shares of GD stock opened at $228.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.28 and a 200-day moving average of $236.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $205.08 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

