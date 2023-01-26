Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. CWM LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 394.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 33.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $37.82 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.14 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HRB shares. TheStreet downgraded H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

