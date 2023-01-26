Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,549,000 after buying an additional 5,003,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 815.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316,195 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Altria Group by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68. The stock has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

