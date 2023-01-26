Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys 735 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Stock Performance

GSG stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

