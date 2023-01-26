Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys 118 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after acquiring an additional 427,352 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,289,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $871,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,563,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,526,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,216,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,200,000 after purchasing an additional 114,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $349.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.14 and its 200-day moving average is $339.91. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.54.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading

