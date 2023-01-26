Capco Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,586,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,748,000. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises approximately 10.0% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capco Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Warner Bros. Discovery at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBD. Cowen decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,926,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,006,635. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

