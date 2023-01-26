Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$1,134,700.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 14,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.05, for a total transaction of C$1,134,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,989,362.05.

Scott Gerald Stauth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Scott Gerald Stauth sold 23,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.53, for a total transaction of C$1,737,098.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$79.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$58.75 and a 1 year high of C$88.18. The company has a market cap of C$88.31 billion and a PE ratio of 7.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$73.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.80 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.48 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.8699996 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.20.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

