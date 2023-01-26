Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.5906 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Canadian National Railway has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years. Canadian National Railway has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

NYSE:CNI opened at $118.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

