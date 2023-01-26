Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 29.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CNI. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

CNI opened at $118.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.26 and its 200-day moving average is $119.92.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.5906 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading

