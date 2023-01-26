Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CALA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of CALA opened at $0.43 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

