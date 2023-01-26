California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of California Resources by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of California Resources by 722.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter.

California Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CRC opened at $47.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. California Resources has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $43.94.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. California Resources had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 43.44%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.00 million. Research analysts predict that California Resources will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

