CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for CAE in a research report issued on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.
CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$993.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$947.64 million.
CAE opened at C$29.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.89. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$20.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
