CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for CAE in a research report issued on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

CAE (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$993.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$947.64 million.

CAE has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.06.

CAE Stock Up 1.1 %

CAE opened at C$29.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.89. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$20.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About CAE

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

