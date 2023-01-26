CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Announces Earnings Results

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. CACI International updated its FY23 guidance to $17.65-$18.49 EPS.

NYSE:CACI traded up $6.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $297.99. 35,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,211. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.99. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. CACI International has a 12-month low of $238.29 and a 12-month high of $319.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CACI International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.75.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $41,001.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,086.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 423 shares of company stock valued at $129,756. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CACI International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CACI International by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in CACI International by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

