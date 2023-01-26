C2X (CTX) One Day Volume Tops $41.05

C2X (CTX) traded down 22.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, C2X has traded 34% lower against the dollar. C2X has a market capitalization of $42.37 million and approximately $41.05 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One C2X token can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00406323 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,594.55 or 0.28520853 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00587151 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About C2X

C2X was first traded on February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. The official message board for C2X is c2x.medium.com. C2X’s official website is c2x.world. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

C2X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire C2X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase C2X using one of the exchanges listed above.

