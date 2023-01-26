BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the December 31st total of 31,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 203,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BYTE Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BYTE Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.14 during midday trading on Thursday. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,404. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. BYTE Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BYTE Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYTS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,003,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BYTE Acquisition by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 19,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in BYTE Acquisition by 1,393.4% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 735,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 686,429 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYTE Acquisition Company Profile

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

