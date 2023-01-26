BTS Chain (BTSC) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. BTS Chain has a market cap of $95.28 million and approximately $1,411.88 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BTS Chain has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One BTS Chain token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BTS Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.95 or 0.00403587 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,524.68 or 0.28328853 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00587836 BTC.

BTS Chain Token Profile

BTS Chain was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BTS Chain’s official website is www.btschain.io.

BTS Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTS Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTS Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTS Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTS Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.