Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BRO opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.59. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,207,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,821,000 after purchasing an additional 284,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,583,481 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,683,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,692,000 after buying an additional 42,899 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 431.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 661,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 698,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,448,000 after acquiring an additional 37,643 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

