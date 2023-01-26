Brooktree Capital Management Sells 622 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brooktree Capital Management decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in McDonald’s by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 50,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in McDonald’s by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 130,614 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,276 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.19.

MCD traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $273.73. 233,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,704. The company has a market cap of $200.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.04. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

