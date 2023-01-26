Brooktree Capital Management Raises Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Brooktree Capital Management lifted its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,486 shares during the period. Cardlytics accounts for 0.7% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Brooktree Capital Management owned 0.29% of Cardlytics worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardlytics

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 9,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $38,888.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,885.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,745 shares of company stock valued at $46,429 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Cardlytics stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.86. 70,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.73. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $73.41.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.26. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $72.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

