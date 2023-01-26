Brooktree Capital Management Increases Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group makes up about 9.9% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $12,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,580,000 after acquiring an additional 452,809 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,492,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,135,000 after acquiring an additional 268,408 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,410,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,585,000 after acquiring an additional 64,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,296,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,314,000 after acquiring an additional 34,967 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,002,000 after acquiring an additional 263,124 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $30,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,896,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,378,524.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $30,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,896,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,378,524.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,505,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 331,900 shares of company stock valued at $25,919,403. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.61. The stock had a trading volume of 75,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,190. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $83.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average is $69.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBKR. Barclays increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

