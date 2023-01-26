Brokers Set Expectations for Green Plains Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Green Plains in a report issued on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of ($2.06) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.01). The consensus estimate for Green Plains’ current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GPRE. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Green Plains Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Green Plains has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $41.25.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.09). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $954.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Cannell & Co. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 1,032.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 1,452,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,259 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,772,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,322,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,092,000 after acquiring an additional 986,854 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Green Plains

In related news, CFO James E. Stark purchased 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,065.95. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $356,210.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Green Plains

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.