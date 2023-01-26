Brokers Set Expectations for Danaher Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Danaher in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $10.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.07 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $262.95 on Thursday. Danaher has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $5,248,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,538 shares of company stock worth $10,424,284. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

