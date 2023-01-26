Brokers Set Expectations for Airbnb, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Airbnb in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will earn $2.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABNB. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.19.

Airbnb stock opened at $104.44 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $191.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $26,740,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,230,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $26,740,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,230,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,704,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,636 shares of company stock valued at $55,720,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after buying an additional 2,200,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,105 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1,721.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

