Brokers Offer Predictions for iA Financial Co. Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iA Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $8.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.80. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.12 per share.

Get iA Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$74.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday.

iA Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IAG opened at C$81.76 on Thursday. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$58.70 and a 52 week high of C$85.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$78.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.46.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.26 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.85 billion for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,388,000. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,388,000. Also, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.55, for a total value of C$362,749.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$768,084.73. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $466,702.

About iA Financial

(Get Rating)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.