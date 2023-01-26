Brokers Offer Predictions for Blackline Safety Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year. The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Blackline Safety Trading Down 0.3 %

Blackline Safety Company Profile

BLN opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$9.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

