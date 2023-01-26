Brokerages Set Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Target Price at $139.56

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLED. Citigroup reduced their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna upgraded Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $131.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.83 and its 200 day moving average is $109.69. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $160.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.79 million. On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Universal Display by 1.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Universal Display by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Universal Display by 2.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 28.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Stories

