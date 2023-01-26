Brokerages Set Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Target Price at GBX 298

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 298 ($3.69).

Several research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 325 ($4.02) to GBX 310 ($3.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.97) to GBX 270 ($3.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 244.70 ($3.03) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 233.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 236.25. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 194.35 ($2.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £17.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,038.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In related news, insider Karen Whitworth acquired 17,150 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £39,445 ($48,836.20). Insiders purchased 17,331 shares of company stock worth $3,986,003 over the last ninety days.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

