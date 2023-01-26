Brokerages Set SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) PT at $16.25

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCPL shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of SciPlay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SciPlay

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engine Capital Management LP increased its position in SciPlay by 9.6% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,983,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,623,000 after buying an additional 173,468 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in SciPlay by 3.9% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,724,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,089,000 after buying an additional 64,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SciPlay by 28.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after buying an additional 340,133 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 17.4% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,176,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 174,185 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in SciPlay during the second quarter valued at about $13,722,000. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $16.71. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.38.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $170.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About SciPlay



SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

