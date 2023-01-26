Brokerages Set First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target at $20.00

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FWRG. Raymond James decreased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 23.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,580,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at about $21,132,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 307,925 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,122,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 636,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $944.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.