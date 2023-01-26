Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Short Interest Down 65.3% in January

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the December 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BHFAL stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.74. 8,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,697. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 235,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

