Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Up 550.0% in January

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNTGY. Barclays downgraded Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

BNTGY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.96. 26,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,647. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

