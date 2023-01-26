Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) shares were down 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.60 and last traded at $40.96. Approximately 156,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,001,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BFH shares. Stephens upgraded Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Bread Financial Trading Down 7.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.69. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,464,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,669,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $52,807,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $32,270,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

