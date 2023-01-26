Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 874,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Boston Scientific worth $33,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088,589 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,323,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,194,000 after buying an additional 1,849,604 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,931,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,166,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,163,000 after purchasing an additional 409,391 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of BSX opened at $46.12 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.81, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

