Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.51-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67-1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion. Boot Barn also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.42-1.51 EPS.

BOOT traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.37. 741,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,278. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.19. Boot Barn has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $105.66.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

BOOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boot Barn from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.89.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 191.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after buying an additional 214,704 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 103.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after acquiring an additional 157,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 7,720.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 154,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,077 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 23.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 334,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after acquiring an additional 63,688 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

