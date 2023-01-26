Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Trading Down 3.3%

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.60 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09). 305,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 90,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.09).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a report on Monday, October 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of £8.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides analysis, insight, networking, and data for financial services and business solutions communities in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Bonhill UK, InvestmentNews, and Last Word Media.

