Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 380 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 355 to SEK 390 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 305 to SEK 385 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $364.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of BDNNY stock opened at $91.54 on Monday. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.93.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

