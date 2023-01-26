BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 2,083 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.30. 12,768,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,243,926. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

