BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

EW traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.53. The stock had a trading volume of 579,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,149. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.14.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

