BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Invests $2.04 Million in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 78.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,787,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 539,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 37,546 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REET stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 98,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,309. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46.

