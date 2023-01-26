BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $45.58 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,445,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,640 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 3.9% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares Gold Trust worth $45,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.53. 1,950,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,748,605. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.