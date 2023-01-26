BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.15. The company had a trading volume of 940,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,656. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.95. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01.

