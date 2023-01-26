BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,414 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.7% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $67.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,181,348 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.66. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

