BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 56,971 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,971 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.8% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $113,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $369.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,793. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $360.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

