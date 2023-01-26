BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 17,666 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 198.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,590 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,666 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,602,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,564. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.83. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.52.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,900,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,580 shares of company stock valued at $48,452,938. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

