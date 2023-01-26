BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 1,313 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 12,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 153,637 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,273,000 after purchasing an additional 48,263 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PXD traded down $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $234.37. 645,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,395. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $200.09 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.18 and a 200-day moving average of $236.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 30.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

