BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $304.57 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $48.09 billion and $541.70 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $304.57 or 0.01323195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,902,602 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,902,729.94987592 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 308.39116936 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1170 active market(s) with $618,411,533.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

