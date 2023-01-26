BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 2nd

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

ZRE traded up C$0.10 on Thursday, reaching C$24.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,859. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$19.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.42.

