BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th.

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ZWK traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,528. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.18. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a 1 year low of C$24.28 and a 1 year high of C$35.01.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.